Steph & Co. Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Steph & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $94.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.61.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

