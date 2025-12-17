Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF $DVYA

Old Port Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned 5.05% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:DVYA opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

