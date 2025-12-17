SMI Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF $GVAL

SMI Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,660 shares during the period. Cambria Global Value ETF makes up 3.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 6.92% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

GVAL stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

