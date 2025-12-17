PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF $ARP Stake Lifted by PMV Capital Advisers LLC

PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 29.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC owned about 31.59% of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA ARP opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

