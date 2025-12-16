iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.
iShares Large Cap Core Active ETF Company Profile
