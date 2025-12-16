JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:JDOC)

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5121 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JDOC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 439. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JDOC. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

