KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Purchases 16,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Max Bouthillette purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $27,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 142,865 shares in the company, valued at $238,584.55. This trade represents a 13.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
KLX Energy Services Stock Down 6.3%
NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 80,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,151. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on KLXE. Zacks Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLXE
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KLX Energy Services
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- RTX Surges to Record Highs as Defense Orders Explode
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Smart Money Is Buying Auto Suppliers, Not Car Brands
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Higher Beef Prices Are Here: Best Steakhouse Stocks for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.