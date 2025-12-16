KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Purchases 16,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Max Bouthillette purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $27,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 142,865 shares in the company, valued at $238,584.55. This trade represents a 13.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:KLXE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 80,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,151. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KLXE. Zacks Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

