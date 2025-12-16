Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.0553 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 221.4% increase from Avantis Global Credit ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Avantis Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGB traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Avantis Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $52.07.

About Avantis Global Credit ETF

Avantis Credit ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that aims to maximize total return. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers

