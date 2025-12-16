Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $1,002,750.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $863,950.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock remained flat at $204.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $204.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.