Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

