Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 652,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 330,406 shares.The stock last traded at $31.4140 and had previously closed at $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHIY. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Hitachi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hitachi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hitachi Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,463.27 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

