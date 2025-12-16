Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 354,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,171,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -53.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,034,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,521,000 after acquiring an additional 247,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 23.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.