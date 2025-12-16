Head-To-Head Analysis: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) and Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cynata Therapeutics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $2.29 billion 4.83 $521.27 million $2.37 17.41 Cynata Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Exelixis and Cynata Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Cynata Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exelixis and Cynata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 12 15 1 2.61 Cynata Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $45.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Cynata Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Cynata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 29.63% 31.06% 23.58% Cynata Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exelixis beats Cynata Therapeutics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell and mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease. It also develops CYP-004, which is in Phase III clinical trial used for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and CYP-006TK, a novel polymercoated silicon wound dressing for diabetic wounds. In addition, the company develops products for the treatment of asthma, heart attack, coronary artery disease, brain cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, critical limb ischemia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and renal transplantation. Cynata Therapeutics Limited has a strategic partnership with Fujifilm to provide clinical and commercial manufacturing services for, and supply of, Cynata's Cymerus therapeutic mesenchymal stem cell products. The company was formerly known as Eco Quest Limited and changed its name to Cynata Therapeutics Limited in October 2013. Cynata Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Cremorne, Australia.

