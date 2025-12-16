HFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.