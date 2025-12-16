St. Clair Advisors LLC Sells 165,269 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

St. Clair Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,269 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,022,000 after buying an additional 1,883,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,669,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 526.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 181,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $145.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.6162 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

