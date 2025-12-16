HFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,144 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

HFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after buying an additional 662,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,715,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 218,896 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 168.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 191,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 21.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 5.2%

PMAR opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $707.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.