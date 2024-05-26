Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $197,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 227,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $762,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,843 shares of company stock valued at $189,317 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

