Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,358,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,529. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

