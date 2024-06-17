PVG Asset Management Corp Makes New $345,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 293,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $270.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $271.24.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

