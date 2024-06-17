Financial Comparison: Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) & Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 8.08% 8.02% 5.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and Gilat Satellite Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $266.09 million 1.07 $23.50 million $0.41 12.17

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

