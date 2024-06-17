Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 12,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,628. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

