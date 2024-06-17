Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $10.51 on Monday, hitting $531.92. 149,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.40 and its 200 day moving average is $457.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.87 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

