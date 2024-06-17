Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 869,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CGAU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 182,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 151,220 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 134.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Centerra Gold by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile



Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

