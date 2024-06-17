Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $32,616,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 176,330 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 39.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $15.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $509.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,433,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,129. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.