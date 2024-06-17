Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.43 on Monday, hitting $776.76. 156,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $776.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

