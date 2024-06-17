Short Interest in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Expands By 22.4%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ PPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,050. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $544.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
