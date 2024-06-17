Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $90.11. 1,408,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,519. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

