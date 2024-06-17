Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 694 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

MMM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. 1,175,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,029. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

