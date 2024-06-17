Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

