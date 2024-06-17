Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,965,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,311,000.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.07. 143,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.15 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

