Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
