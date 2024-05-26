Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 466,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

