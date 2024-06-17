SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 433,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,170,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,421,000.

ULST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,214. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

