Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $0.59 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wirtual

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

