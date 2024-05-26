Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Immersion by 65.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Immersion

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.