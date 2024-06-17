iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $22.32.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
