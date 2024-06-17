Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $2 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 340.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,293,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,658,945. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

