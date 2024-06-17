Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 5,671 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,271,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,733,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RSPF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.31. 6,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,829. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

