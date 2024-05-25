Horizen Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.53 or 0.00013774 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.23 million and $5.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,029,356 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

