L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
Shares of SCX opened at $16.18 on Monday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.