L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of SCX opened at $16.18 on Monday. L.S. Starrett has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

