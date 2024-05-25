Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Our Latest Report on BDN

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.