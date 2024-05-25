Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.