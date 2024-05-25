Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,179 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

