Evercore ISI Analysts Give TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) a $113.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

