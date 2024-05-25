Tiff Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,069 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

