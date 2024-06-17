Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.34.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RF opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
