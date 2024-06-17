Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

ASO opened at $51.79 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 213,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194,373 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

