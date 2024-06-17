Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

