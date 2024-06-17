Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

