Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) vs. Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Critical Analysis

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 36.94% 225.71% 20.52% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -451.63% -99.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 7.60 $281.59 million $2.42 20.45 Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 239.59 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.72

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Halozyme Therapeutics and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $54.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.84%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.