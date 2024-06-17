Head to Head Comparison: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recruit and Schroders’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.67 billion 3.43 $2.00 billion $1.55 32.58 Schroders $3.65 billion N/A $500.79 million N/A N/A

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Schroders.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Recruit has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Schroders 0 0 2 0 3.00

Schroders has a consensus price target of $42.16, suggesting a potential upside of 826.59%. Given Schroders’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Recruit.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 10.40% 19.53% 12.60% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Recruit beats Schroders on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

